Man City stays top with 2-0 win at Burnley in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Manchester City responds to the challenge laid down by title rival Liverpool by winning 2-0 at Burnley in the English Premier League to stay in first place heading into the seismic meeting of the top two next weekend. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan score first-half goals at Turf Moor to keep City in a one-point lead over Liverpool with eight games remaining. Liverpool beat Watford by the same scoreline a few hours earlier but City had no problems matching its title rival. De Bruyne rifled a rising effort into the top corner following a lay-off from Raheem Sterling to put City ahead in the fifth minute and the two combined for Gundogan’s 25th-minute goal.