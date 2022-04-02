Meet El Paso’s new fire marshal

El Paso, TEXAS -- The El Paso Fire Department has a new fire marshal.

Last month, Jared Knotts graduated as a peace officer as part of the El Paso Police 128th Academy. He graduated as valedictorian of his class.

Knotts is now the newest Fire Marshal for EPFD. He is excited to now be serving in this capacity.

"My goal has always been to be in some kind of public safety, so I had a dream of being a firefighter and also a police officer, so now I get to do both,” Knotts said.

As a fire marshal, he will be providing fire prevention and education as well as providing arson investigation services.

He will provide a proactive fire approach to ensure that the laws and safety ordinances are enforced. He will ensure that public, open spaces are safe for the community.

Now he will be dealing more with the law enforcement side.

To become the new fire marshal, he had to take multiple courses with the El Paso Police Department. The academy was 11 months long. There, he received rigorous training and became a peace officer.

"It was a great experience, it’s a great partnership between the El Paso Police Department and the Fire Department. I have a lot of respect for all of the instructors. We had about 50 instructors come in teach us throughout that year and we made a great team- working day in and out. On the weekends, nights, it was a great experience.”

Knotts will now be joining seven other fire marshals. There are a total of eight full-time fire marshals.

“I think as a kid you look up to police officers and firemen. I think that this is a great opportunity that I was able to combine both so yes, it is a dream come true. Leaving the dream,” Knotts said.

He said he is ready to start his new duties.