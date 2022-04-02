US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery

By The Associated Press

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev says he expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery. The No. 2-ranked man in tennis wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he’s been dealing with “a small hernia” in recent months. The timeline suggests Medvedev likely will miss the next Grand Slam tournament. The French Open begins on May 22. He reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year after losing in the first round in each of his first four appearances there. The 26-year-old Russian briefly reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time in February.