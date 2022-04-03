Dedicating the Alicia R. Chacon Commissioners Courtroom

El Paso, TEXAS – This past week a ceremony was held to dedicate the Judge Alicia R. Chacon Commissioners Courtroom.

Chacon was a community activist and politician. She was also county judge during her career.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said this was an important distinction.

"She was an amazing woman, you know. She was always a trailblazer. She was the first Hispanic as county judge and also the first woman as a Hispanic judge,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego said that throughout her career, Chacon has impacted many lives including his.

The judge said, "she had some really strong values and the way of looking of things was be transparent, make sure you reach out to the people, communicate to the people. Actually, she is the first person that I met when I started my campaign and she gave me my orders of how I should conduct myself.”

During the dedication ceremony, Chacon thanked her family and her children. She went on to thank her lifelong supporters and voters who have looked up to her.

Judge Samaniego said it was important to honor her.

“Sometimes you have these iconic people - nationally known who have courthouses named after them, but this is a local person who did a lot nationally. I mean she was known nationally. So that is quite the honor.”

Samaniego said giving her the distinction was an easy process and Chacon accepted the nomination.

“She was an activist, always peaceful, but was very very encouraging and motivational to especially young women and other women who followed her steps.”