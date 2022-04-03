El Paso deatilers offer tips to protect your ride coming into the warmer months

EL PASO, Texas- Detail Garage owners, Kristin and Richard Luna have been fixing up El Pasoans rides since 2019.

The two know how the weather effects the inside and outside of people's vehicle.

“The heat here in El Paso is really really bad so you don’t want that heat cracking your plastics, your leathers anything like that,” Kristin Luna said.

Richard Luna believes its not just men who should be caring for their cars.

“Ladies don’t be afraid of checking under the hood. Because you just want to check things like fraid belts fraid hoses, things like that,” the co-owner added.

The Lunas' told ABC-7 that they are having a grand opening for their new location on the westside of El Paso at 7049 South Desert.

They added that there will be music, prizes and cars to check out at the event.