Kansas, North Carolina leaning on dynamic duos in title run

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — North Carolina has an effective inside/outside combo in Armando Bacot and Caleb Love. Kansas will counter with David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji. The winner of Monday night’s national championship game in New Orleans could come down to which team can slow the other’s dynamic duo. Love scored 28 points and Bacot finished with 21 rebounds against Duke in the national semifinals. The Jayhawks’ inside/outside tandem had a similar impact in their win over Villanova. McCormack finished with 25 points and Agbaji had 21. Now the duos go head to head, a national championship on the line.