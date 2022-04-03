Man accused of causing Albuquerque bus crash remains jailed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A case against a man accused of causing a school bus crash two months ago in Albuquerque has been moved to district court. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Mario Perez was injured in the Feb. 23 crash and made his first court appearance Saturday. Albuquerque TV station KOB reported that Perez was in a wheelchair and had braces on both his legs. Police say Mario Perez allegedly was racing his car at more than 100 mph when it crashed into a school bus carrying more than 20 students. Nine of the students were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and police say two suffered broken bones. Police say Perez is facing two counts of causing great bodily harm with a motor vehicle.