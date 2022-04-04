Cardinals’ Pujols to make 22nd consecutive opening day start

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced that Pujols will be the designated hitter for his 22nd consecutive opening day start. That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight during his career. Pujols signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star after splitting time last season with the Angels and Dodgers.