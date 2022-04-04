Experts say end to Title 42 could trigger surge

EL PASO, Texas-The Biden Administration is ending Title 42, a CDC directive that gives Border Patrol Agents the power to expel migrants seeking asylum due to health concerns.

The directive is based on a suspicion the migrant could be exposed to and spread Covid-19.

While Title 42 doesn't officially end until May 23rd, El Paso officials and groups who host migrants when they arrive are bracing for a tidal wave of asylum seekers from different parts of the world.

Asked if ending Title 42 could trigger a migrant surge like the one in 2018 and 2019, Annunciation House Director Ruben Garcia said the following:

"I believe we're gonna surpass that. I think we're gonna see something that's gonna be very significant. Simply because there's simply so many, so many people that have been waiting. Conditions in many of these countries are such that they're, people are at a point they feel they have nothing to lose. "