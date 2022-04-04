Skip to Content
Fire engulfs home of retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief continues to recover from severe burns after his own home was decimated last week in a blaze. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Ted Bolleter remains in the University of New Mexico Burn Center. His daughter told the newspaper the 55-year-old suffered second- and third-degree burns to his hand, feet and face. The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Friday. Fire officials determined wind had blown an ember from a fire pit, setting wooden patio furniture on fire. All eight people in the home, including five children, were able to leave safely except Bolleter,  who ran through the blaze.

