Shawn Mendes brings world tour to UTEP’S Don Haskins Center

Shawn Mendes is bringing Wonder: The World Tour to The UTEP Don Haskins Center on September 29! Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 8 at 10am.



EL PASO, Texas – Canadian singer Shawn Mendes brings his World to El Paso on September 29.

According to UTEP Special Events, 'Wonder the World Tour' will stop at the Don Haskins Center. Tate McRae is listed as the special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8.