Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:06 PM

Shawn Mendes brings world tour to UTEP’S Don Haskins Center

Billboard Music Awards

EL PASO, Texas – Canadian singer Shawn Mendes brings his World to El Paso on September 29.

According to UTEP Special Events, 'Wonder the World Tour' will stop at the Don Haskins Center. Tate McRae is listed as the special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8.

News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content