Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military says Russian forces are preparing for an offensive in Ukraine’s southeast. That comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to talk to the U.N. Security Council amid outrage over growing evidence Moscow’s soldiers deliberately killed civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is pouring soldiers into Ukraine’s east to gain control of the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. That follows a Russian withdrawal from towns around the capital, Kyiv, which led to the discovery of corpses, prompting accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions on Moscow. The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces are focused on seizing the cities in two regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists and the Black Sea port of Mariupol.