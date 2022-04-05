Bulls’ Ball suffers setback in recovery from knee surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball experienced another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, raising more doubt about whether he will play again this season. Coach Billy Donovan says Ball felt some discomfort after he tried to ramp up activities again following a 10-day pause. Donovan says the next step will probably be a “meeting of the minds” in the next day or two. And the possibility of Ball missing the remainder of the season is “on the table.” Ball has not played since Jan. 14.