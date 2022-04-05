Fant and Harris feel move to Seattle brings them full circle

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Both defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant feel as if their offseason move to Seattle brings them full circle in their careers. Harris and Fant were two of the players Seattle acquired from Denver as part of the trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Harris once had an offseason workout for Seattle in 2016, but wasn’t signed by the Seahawks and ended up in Denver. Fant was nearly selected by Seattle in the 2019 draft, only to be selected by the Broncos. Both players fit offseason needs for the Seahawks.