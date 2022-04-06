Ancelotti negative for COVID-19, travels for Chelsea game

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for the coronavirus and will fly to London to be with the team for the Champions League match against Chelsea. Ancelotti contracted COVID-19 last week and did not travel to England with the rest of the Madrid squad on Tuesday ahead of the first leg of the quarterfinals. He missed his team’s 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Saturday. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his team would gain a slight advantage if Ancelotti missed the game but wanted the Italian coach alongside him on the touchline.