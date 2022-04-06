Dutch move to hold 12 yachts ordered by wealthy Russians

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch government says it is making sure a dozen yachts ordered by super-wealthy Russians are not delivered to anyone as part of sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra wrote in a letter to parliament on Wednesday that the oft-complicated ownership structures of such yachts are actively investigated and that no such vessel would be allowed to leave its construction yard. Many Russian oligarchs that are now targeted by European Union sanctions have looked to the Netherlands for the super-luxury yachts that the world’s wealthiest people sometimes covet. Hoekstra said at the moment there are 12 yachts under construction in five Dutch yards for “so-called Russian ultimate beneficial owners.”