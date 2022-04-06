Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks’ slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks are seven back. Bo Horvat, Brad Richardson and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko made 33 saves. Jack Eichel scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots. It marked Vancouver’s first victory over the Golden Knights since they joined the NHL in 2017.