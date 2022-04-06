Qatar World Cup organizers admit workers were exploited

LONDON (AP) — Qatar World Cup organizers have admitted that workers were exploited while contracted for FIFA preparation tournaments. The acknowledgement of failings came after an investigation by Amnesty International which said security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labor” by exceeding the 60-hour maximum working work and not having a day off for months or even years. Qatar provided no details of the abuses that involved subcontractors working on the Club World Cup and Arab Cup in 2021. The draw for the World Cup took place in Doha last week ahead of the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.