Murder trial of man accused of decapitating his own mother begins

EL PASO, Texas– Fernando Alonzo Alarcon, accused of murdering his mother Graciela Acosta five years ago, sat before a jury Wednesday.

In 2017 Acosta's body was found in the apartment she shared with her son in West El Paso.

ABC-7 obtained court documents that state the mother's friend was worried she had not heard from her in several days.

When the friend checked on Acosta, investigators said Alarcon refused to let her in, and she called the police.

Alarcon fled and was eventually arrested in New Mexico.

During opening arguments, defense attorneys described Alarcon as his mother's caregiver.

Several witnesses testified Wednesday, including his aunt, Martha Pedroza, who described Alarcon as disrespectful, intimidating and aggressive toward his mother.

Pedroza cried hysterically as she recalled the day she found out her sister had died.

She said she remembers waking up feeling uncomfortable that day after not hearing from her sister for several days.

She said when she went to check on her, Acosta's friend was already there, and then the police arrived to open the locked apartment door.

As police exited the apartment, Pedroza said their facial expressions told her everything she needed to know.

Alarcon remained calm throughout the trial but couldn’t contain his tears as prosecutors played a 23-minute video taken of the murder scene and saw his mother's body lying lifeless.

Day two of the trial will continue Thursday, starting at 8:30 am.