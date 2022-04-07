Defendants protest trial delays in New Mexico compound raid

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A second defendant is invoking the right to a speedy trial in the 2018 raid on a squalid family compound in northern New Mexico that uncovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy and led to charges of kidnapping, firearms and terrorism charges. Defense attorneys confirmed the court filing Thursday. Subhanah Wahhaj, who denies the charges against her, this week notified federal prosecutors and a judge in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque of her right to a trial within a reasonable amount of time after arrest. The father of the deceased boy also has protested trial delays that are linked to mental competency evaluations of other defendants.