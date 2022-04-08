Man charged after running over worker, stabbing another

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man is facing four charges, including capital murder, after being accused of killing a construction worker with the worker’s own stolen truck, crashing into the lobby of a Houston high-rise, and stabbing someone else. Ronnie Dwayne Cesear, Jr. remains hospitalized Friday after being shot and wounded by officers early Tuesday morning. The 27-year-old is facing capital murder, aggravated assault against a peace officer and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cesear is accused of running over and killing 67-year-old Carrl Hayes after stealing his truck and crashing into the lobby of the building Hayes was helping construct. Police allege Cesear then stabbed and injured another man officers shot him.