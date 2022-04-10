El Paso’s YMCA Hygiene Closet aids those less fortunate

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso YMCA has opened their first Hygiene Closet.

Even before it opened, people were waiting in line to pick up their five free items.

The Hygiene Closet is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

The President of the YMCA, Bill Coon, explains why they believe the closet is important.

“You see a food pantry, you see neighborhood food kitchens but you don't see a hygiene closet. And this is that unmet need you see in the community that gets forgot about all the time,” Coon shared.

Adriana Mendez is grateful for the YMCA's generosity, saying “Right now when the prices go up it's difficult to find some stuff. So to have it here at the Y is very helpful.”