ABQ Pride votes to not let police join parade, festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers of this year’s Albuquerque gay Pride festivities have decided not to let the city’s police department participate. KOB-TV reports all but one member of the ABQ Pride Board approved a motion Sunday to prohibit police from having a parade float or a booth at Pride Fest. Some cited the history of tensions between police. But other members were unsure about ruling police out completely. Board members also noted that the police did not send any representative to their meeting. Chase Jewell, a police department community ambassador, was not able to attend but he says the department respects the board’s decision.