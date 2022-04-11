FBI offers reward in vandalizing of Santa Fe petroglyphs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the vandalizing of the Cieneguilla Petroglyphs in Santa Fe. The agency announced a $5,000 reward Monday for any details that could help locate a suspect or suspects. Authorities say the spray-painted graffiti was discovered on the petroglyphs back in January. The Bureau of Land Management oversees the property where the petroglyphs are. The petroglyphs, which date between the 13th and 17th centuries, draw visitors yearly. They are considered a precious Native American cultural resource.