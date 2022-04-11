Governor Abbott Addresses Texas Sheriffs

EL PASO, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott visited the borderland to voice his concerns on what may come once Title 42 ends, and wants sheriffs across the state to join his efforts to prepare for possible migrant surge.

Gov. Abbott was the main speaker at the Texas Border sheriff's gathering at the Double Tree Hilton downtown.

Sheriffs from various Texas counties were in attendance as the governor laid out several executive orders he signed last week to try to stem the flow of an anticipated influx.

According to Abbott, as many as 18-thousand migrants will could try to cross into Texas once Title 42 is lifted.

Title 42 is a CDC order which gives Border Patrol the power to expel migrants who may be infected with a highly transmittable disease, like Covid-19.

The governor touted the achievement of operation lone star where the Texas department of public safety, and other law enforcement agencies have teamed up to stem the flow of migrants.

But Abbott wants the coalition to grow in anticipation of title 42 ending.

"Each county will have its own unique challenges. Each sheriff is going to have your own unique challenges. Texas has the flexibility and the capability to make sure that we can assist you in responding to whatever challenge you're dealing with." said governor Abbott.

However, not all Texas counties are a part of operation lone star, like El Paso.

Sheriff Richard Wiles say his agency will not interfere with immigration enforcement, saying it is a federal issue and does not plan to join the group of sheriffs who are joining Abbott's operation.

The executive director of the Texas Southwest Border Sheriff's coalition says sheriffs do not have to join.

"And out of pure need for their citizens of the counties, a lot of of our sheriff's are working with the governor to try to protect their citizens and the citizens of the state," said Clint McDonald, executive director for the Texas Southwest Border Sheriffs coalition.