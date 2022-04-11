South Africa takes series 2-0 after Bangladesh 80 all out

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has bowled Bangladesh out for 80 to seal a convincing 332-run win in the second and final test and take the series 2-0. Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer once again accounted for all 10 wickets in the second innings in Gqeberha. They also took all 10 in the second innings when South Africa won the first test by 220 runs. Maharaj picked up 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 as Bangladesh folded early on the fourth day. Bangladesh was 27-3 overnight chasing 413 to win. South Africa needed another 14 overs to finish the game off.