UK Treasury chief fights to save reputation in tax storm

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief is fighting to save his reputation by requesting an investigation of his own conduct after a series of news reports on his family’s finances raised questions about his judgment. Rishi Sunak asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday for a review of all the disclosures Sunak has made since becoming a government minister. Sunak’s standing has been damaged by revelations that his Indian-born wife took advantage of rules that allow many foreigners to escape U.K. taxes on their overseas income. It came at the same time he was raising income taxes for most residents already facing a cost-of-living crisis tied to soaring energy prices.