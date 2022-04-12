Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Legendary comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday, according to a statement posted on his social media accounts by his family.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the statement said.

Gottfried famously voiced "Iago," a feisty parrot on the animated version of Disney's Aladdin.

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," the family wrote.