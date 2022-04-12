East African oil pipeline hits the headwinds

By WANJOHI KABUKURU

Associated Press

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Climate activists are urging more banks and insurers not to back the controversial $5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline that is primed to transport oil from the Hoima oilfields in Uganda to the Tanzanian coastal city of Tanga. Influential climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Hilda Nakabuye have lent their support to opponents of the pipeline citing the need for Africa to stay away from fossil fuels. The unrelenting pressure mounted by environmental groups has led to a growing list of banks and insurers quitting the oil pipeline project.