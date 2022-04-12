Logano watches Ty Gibbs scrap with veteran bemusement

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Joey Logano has had his share of conflict during a career that began with his appointment as “Sliced Bread” upon arrival. He was eager to prove himself and Logano scrapped with just about all of NASCAR’s biggest stars. Now he watches with bemusement as Ty Gibbs, the 19-year-old heir apparent at the Gibbs organization, is struggling after three incidents in the past six Xfinity Series races. Logano says he disagrees with the pit road fight Gibbs had at Richmond with Sam Mayer, but Logano has more grace now than he did when he was fighting for his own reputation.