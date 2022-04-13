El Paso International Airport operations resume after bomb squad was called due to a suspicious package

UPDATE 6:45 P.M.: Police say the package was deemed non-hazardous, and all roads to the airport are back open.

UPDATE - El Paso Police say officers responded to the El Paso International Airport "in an abundance of caution" after a suspicious package was reported.

Police were providing additional screening of baggage. Flights were not impacted by the additional police presence.

Traffic is being diverted away from the main terminal. Police encourage travelers to use the small parking area near the Equestrian statue or the short-term parking lot through the west end of Convair Road entrance.

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police say the bomb squad was called out to a suspicious package at the El Paso International Airport.

Operations have not been affected, according to police. The inside drop-off lane is closed.

The outer road is open, and those dropping off or picking up travelers can use this road.

No injuries have been reported. Police continue to investigate.

