MacKinnon’s hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6. The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida for the best record in the NHL. Adrian Kempe, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings.