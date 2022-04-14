Antetokounmpo eager to win title a ‘second time, third time’

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges there is pressure in the NBA playoffs and after the winning the first title, “your mind wants to win a second time or a third time.” He likes to compare playing basketball to creating a work of art. Antetokounmpo produced a masterpiece his last time on the playoff stage by scoring 50 points in a Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns that gave the Bucks their first championship in a half-century. Antetokounmpo and the third-seeded Bucks begin a quest for their second straight title when they face the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference first-round series starting Sunday in Milwaukee.