Children’s book illustrator scours Santa Fe after art theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An accomplished illustrator of books for children including a work authored by Chelsea Clinton says she’s searching for a packet of penguin illustrations that were taken from her unlocked car. Gianna Marino said Wednesday that she filed a police report after the pack of 20 illustrations disappeared overnight from the backseat of her car in Santa Fe, during an extended stay in the Southwestern hub for artists and authors. Marino said she scoured pawn shops, galleries and social media for the illustrations without finding a clue. The theft won’t halt publication of the images in a new book about penguins and the loving bonds of family.