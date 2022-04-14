Irvin pitches into 7th, A’s take 3 of 4 from Rays, 6-3

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning,and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 to take three of four from the Rays, Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays. Oakland scored 31 runs during the series. Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.