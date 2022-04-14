Reynolds, Vogelbach power Pirates to 9-4 win over Nationals

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run after settling his arbitration case with $13.5 million, two-year contract, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates overcome a three-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 9-4. Daniel Vogelbach led off a game with a home run for the first time in the big leagues and matched his career high with four hits. Reynolds tied the score 3-3 with a drive to right-center in a four-run third inning, and Kevin Newman hit a go-ahead, two-run double. Roansy Contreras, a 22-year-old rookie right-hander, pitched three scoreless innings of one-hit relief to win his first big league decusion.