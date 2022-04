Zverev, Tsitsipas advance to quarterfinals in Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Third-ranked Alexander Zverev has beaten Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals at the Monte Carlo Masters. Carreno Busta broke Zverev to open the second set and built a 3-1 lead before the German rallied, setting up a quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (1). The fifth-ranked Greek will meet Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals. Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals by defeating doubles partner Sebastian Korda 7-6 (4), 7-5.