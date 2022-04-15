Good Friday hike, faithful return to Mount Cristo Rey

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- The annual Good Friday hike to the top of Mount Cristo Rey is back this year ahead of celebrations this Easter Weekend.

The event started today at 6:00 am with large groups showing up to trek the 5-mile hike.

Many people showed up to the scheduled hike, including some first-time hikers. Experienced hikers also attended, including some who know the trail well and have participated in the trek for six years.

The hike had been canceled the past two years due to Covid-19 safety concerns.

The hiking event is celebrated largely during the Easter weekend.

The hike is suitable for all ages. No pets are allowed.