‘I was a thug’: Whyte’s wild ride to heavyweight title shot

Dillian Whyte’s journey to a long-awaited shot at the world heavyweight title has followed a well-worn path for boxers. That is from survival on the streets to salvation in the ring. The 34-year-old Whyte had a tough upbringing and says “I was a thug.” He used to beat up bullies for sandwiches, was stabbed three times and shot twice in gang wars in London and spent time in jail. He became a father at 13 and served a two-year doping ban at the start of his boxing career. So it’s with a sense of pride that Whyte heads into next week’s fight with Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium after overcoming so many challenges.