New details in officer-involved killing of shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have released more details about last month’s officer-involved fatal shooting of a man suspected of firing shots into vehicles driving near his home in the Foothills area, killing one person and injuring two others. Police said Friday three officers responding to reports of an “active shooter” March 14 approached 52-year-old John Dawson after he exited the house about 40 minutes after the shootings. They were under the impression Hunter was surrendering but he “suddenly got to his feet and advanced on the officers. Police say three bean-bag rounds were deployed but Hunter began to pick up a handgun on the ground and the officers fired 12 shots.