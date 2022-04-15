New Mexico adopts stiffer pollution rules for oil and gas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have approved more rules aimed at cracking down on pollution from the state’s big oil and natural gas industry. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration on Thursday praised the rules and called them among the toughest in the nation. The rules set by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board come amid a rekindled debate over domestic U.S. production amid growing concerns about global energy market instability. Lujan Grisham is a Democrat running for reelection and has pushed for more regulations during her first term. She says the latest rules represent a big step toward her goal of lowering emissions and improving air quality.