First New Mexico cannabis lounge opens in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Las Cruces dispensary, Sol Cannabis, is the first cannabis lounge in the state of New Mexico.

Brett Burke, co-owner of Sol Cannabis, told ABC-7 that after waiting months, he finally received the first official license Friday night, to allow consumption of cannabis in their lounge.

Burke said he could not wait another day and opened the lounge Saturday afternoon.

“License number 0001 and so we’ve been scrambling ever since to get this thing ready to rock and roll and we couldn’t be more excited to open up the consumption lounge for the City of Las Cruces,” said Burke.

The dispensary will now serve as a place to buy and consume marijuana.

Burke said the lounge will mimic a bar where people go to relax after work, but will fill the gap for people that do not necessarily like to drink, but rather smoke.

The lounge consists of an indoor room with a dab bar inside, pool table, games, and an outdoor patio.

Burke said this will change the way people in New Mexico can consume their cannabis.

“It's going to offer a great place for patients to come and consume cannabis in a safe place in a fun atmosphere with their friends. I could foresee people instead of stopping at the brewery for a beer after work, that they stop by for a cannabis cocktail to wine down before they go home,” said Burke.

There is no cover charge, but a signed waiver is required to enter.

The lounge will be open Monday to Saturday from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M.