Pedestrian hit on Loop 375 near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Loop 375 near UTEP's campus.

Fire dispatch confirmed that a male pedestrian was hit around 8 p.m. Saturday night. The condition of the man is unknown.

Police did say that one person was transported to the hospital, but they did not provide the condition of the person.

Traffic cameras showed there was a major backup in traffic in the westbound lanes of 375. Traffic is being diverted.

Check back with KVIA for more updates.