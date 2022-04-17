Evacuations lifted after major progress in McBride fire

VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- Fire officials say they have made significant progress in securing containment of the McBride fire. Due to a focused effort on constructing line in areas close to previously evacuated zones, containment is at 56 percent. As of 10 a.m. this morning, evacuations have been lifted in the following areas:

-Gavilan Canyon from Warrior Drive south to Hwy 70

-Lower Eagle Creek

Crews continue to remove hazardous trees and extinguish remaining heat sources in both areas.

Officials are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and avoid any downed power lines or damaged trees.

Fire officials say the fire, which started on Tuesday, April 12, has burned 6,159 acres, 207 structures, and killed two people.

During the morning briefing, officials also gave an update on the Nogal Fire. As of Saturday 433 acres have burned. Officials say it is now over 40 percent contained and all evacuations have been lifted in the area.

Any residents are encouraged to call the public information line with any questions. That number is 505-356-2636.