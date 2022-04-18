Las Cruces police have yet to confirm whether officer shot and killed 75-year-old woman Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - More than 36 hours after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night, the city of Las Cruces has yet to confirm whether an elderly woman was shot and killed by police.

As ABC-7 reported this weekend, family members say Amelia Vaca, 75, was shot and killed near Santa Fe Street and Fir Avenue. Police confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting, but did not release any other details.

Vaca's family members said they were shocked to learn of her death this Easter weekend. They said they never imagined she would die this way.

“I always imagined it was going to be old age," said Michael Gutierrez, Vaca's grandson. "She lived this long. She went through so many things and survived, so what happened was not even in our minds."

ABC-7 made multiple calls to the Las Cruces Police Department all weekend. On Sunday evening and Monday morning, a spokesman for the department confirmed that a news release was ready but that the city administration had not approved its release to the public.