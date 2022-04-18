Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Yelich’s two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich’s fourth career grand slam. Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee, allowing one run and five hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one. Pittsburgh got its only run in the fourth on rookie Diego Castillo’s first career homer, which came one pitch after Castillo swung at a slider from Lauer that hit him in the knee.