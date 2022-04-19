Cycling champ Wiggins says he was groomed by a coach as boy

LONDON (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has revealed that he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was 13 years old. The five-time Olympic champion made the allegation in an interview with Men’s Health UK magazine. He did not identify the coach. The 41-year-old Wiggins says “I was groomed by a coach when I was younger … and I never fully accepted that.” Wiggins retired from professional cycling in 2016. Wiggins was asked if he was groomed sexually. He says “yes. It all impacted me as an adult.” Wiggins won the Tour de France in 2012.