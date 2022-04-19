Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months after its delayed, then canceled, then delayed again 125th edition, the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule. The atmosphere was back as well. Thick crowds lined the course through the eight cities and towns from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay. Peres Jepchirchir and Evans Chebet broke the tape on Boylston Street to claim their first titles.