McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues’ 9-game win streak

BY STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-high three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins. Ville Husso made 32 saves for St. Louis and had a six-game winning streak snapped.