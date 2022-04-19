Truck inspections that slowed traffic leave some El Paso produce companies struggling for inventory

EL PASO, Texas -- It's been over a week since enhanced safety inspections ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott lead to a backlog of trucks along the U.S. Mexico border. Many local produce companies are feeling the impact, despite the lifting of restrictions this past Friday.

Adding to the delays, a truck blockade on the Mexico side sprouted as a form of protest against Gov. Abbott's order, keeping goods from getting across the border before they would encounter the enhanced safety inspection. Many of the trucks stuck for hours were carrying produce and meats.

One El Paso produce company tells ABC-7 they immediately saw the impacts.

In an interview earlier this week, Sid Miller the Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, said, "You're already seeing things like bananas, avocados, lemons and limes, you know, winter vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, you know, leafy greens - those prices are all - they were already rising. But the biggest deal is we have a crisis on the border. But we also have a shipping and a delivery crisis. And this is compounding that. So you can't fix one crisis by creating another one. The governor is kind of backtracking now."

Miller said there would be higher produce prices starting this week.